Trump Continues Tweet Tirade Against Canadian PM: 'Acts Hurt When Called Out'

US President Donald Trump - currently in Singapore - continued his personal tweeting attack against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with the assertion that "Justin acts hurt when called out!"

Donald Trump, who is in Singapore for the historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, tweeted that "Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal".

Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal. According to a Canada release, they make almost 100 Billion Dollars in Trade with U.S. (guess they were bragging and got caught!). Minimum is 17B. Tax Dairy from us at 270%. Then Justin acts hurt when called out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 июня 2018 г.

Trump declared that the trading policy of foreign countries with the US is unfair, claiming that there is an "$800 Billion Trade Deficit," a figure that is as yet unsubstantiated by expert research.

Why should I, as President of the United States, allow countries to continue to make Massive Trade Surpluses, as they have for decades, while our Farmers, Workers & Taxpayers have such a big and unfair price to pay? Not fair to the PEOPLE of America! $800 Billion Trade Deficit… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 июня 2018 г.

​US President Donald Trump said Saturday he had instructed US House of Representatives not to endorse the final communique of the G7 summit due to Justin Trudeau's "false statements at his news conference.", who called US metal tariffs "insulting" and announced retaliatory measures. The Canadian Prime Minister's office, however, noted that Trudeau said nothing he has not said before either in public, or in private conversations with Trump.

