US Official Says Canadian PM 'Stabbed Us in Back' by Remarks at G7 Summit

"He was polarizing. He really kind of stabbed us in the back. He really, actually, you know what, he did a great disservice to the whole G7," US White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNN.
On Saturday, after negotiations with Trump and the US president's departure from the G7 summit Trudeau said that the "US tariffs were kind of insulting" and that Canada "will not be pushed around."
Trudeau pledged to impose new tariffs on the imported US goods to defend Canadian workers. Trump slammed Trudeau for his statements, saying that during their meetings the prime minister "acted so meek and mild" and spoke out only after Trump's departure.
READ MORE: Summit's Final Communique: G7 or G6 and Trump?
Canada responded to the US move with counter-measures. In particular, Ottawa announced it would target US steel, aluminum and other products totaling 16.6 billion Canadian dollars ($12.8 billion). The tariffs will take effect on July 1.
All comments
Show new comments (0)