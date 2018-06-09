Watchdog Slams DoJ Wiretapping of NY Times Reporter as Threat to Press Freedom

"The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) today expressed concern about the seizure of phone and email records from New York Times reporter Ali Watkins by the US Justice Department," the statement said on Friday.
"In order to perform their public accountability function, journalists must be able to protect their confidential sources. Efforts by government that undermine this ability… represent a fundamental threat to press freedom," CPJ North America program coordinator Alexandra Ellerbeck said.
The seizure of Watkins's data could be an opening salvo in an ongoing battle over reporters' ability to protect their sources, Ellerbeck warned.
