01:38 GMT +307 June 2018
    A Ghadr-H missile, center, a solid-fuel surface-to-surface Sejjil missile and a portrait of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are displayed at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Iran

    Pompeo: US Will 'Not Allow Iran to Develop a Nuclear Weapon'

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is monitoring media reports about Iran's plans to build up its nuclear capacity, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

    "We’re watching reports that Iran plans to increase its enrichment capacity," Pompeo wrote in a Twitter post on Wednesday. "We won’t allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon. Iran is aware of our resolve."

    Iranian state media reported earlier in the day that the government has ordered to start operations to boost uranium enrichment in light of the recent US decision to re-impose sanctions on Tehran.

    U.S. President Donald Trump signs a proclamation declaring his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 8, 2018
    American Companies Prepare to Exit Iranian Market Due to US Sanctions - Reports
    Pompeo called Iran's actions another representation of Tehran's "foolishly squandering its resources." Therefore, protests in the country come as no surprise, the US secretary of state concluded.

    US President Donald Trump announced in May that the United States would pull out from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

    Trump also decided to restore wide-ranging sanctions on Iran, including secondary sanctions against financial institutions of third countries doing business with Tehran.

    Iran has stopped processing uranium, using the advanced IR-5 centrifuge, a controversial enrichment method reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency.
    Iran Started Working on Infrastructure for Advanced Centrifuges at Natanz - Tehran's Atomic Energy Org Chief
    The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries — China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

    The deal stipulated the gradual lifting of the anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

