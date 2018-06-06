US Think Tank Gathers 23 Top Orgs. to Tackle Alleged Russian Disinformation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Dozens of organizations and experts have come together to launch a new online portal that tracks what they call Russian 'disinformation' campaigns around the globe, the Atlantic Council said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Today the Atlantic Council launched DisinfoPortal.org, an interactive online guide to track the Kremlin’s disinformation campaigns abroad," the release said. "The portal brings together 23 top organizations and more than 80 experts fighting Russian disinformation in the United States and Europe, and is an initiative of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center."

The portal is meant to be used by journalists, governments and policymakers who need information about Russia's ongoing influence operations, the release said.

"It's time to stop 'admiring' the problem of Russian disinformation and start fighting back, using the tools of democratic societies to counter the autocrat's playbook," Ambassador Daniel Fried of the Atlantic Council said in the release.

Over the past year, Russia faced multiple accusations of spreading propaganda in the West, especially during elections and referendums. Moscow has repeatedly refuted the allegations of its interference in other states' internal affairs.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, when speaking about accusations of meddling in elections in the United States, the United Kingdom or other countries, has emphasized that no shred of evidence has been provided to substantiate the claims.

