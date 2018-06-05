White House Reveals Details of Trump, Kim Meeting

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong Un will hold their summit at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's southern coast, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

"The venue for the Singapore summit between [the president of the United States] and Leader Kim Jong Un will be the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island. We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality," White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said in a Twitter message.

The US advance team, which arrived in Singapore last week, is finalizing "logistical preparations" for the historic meeting and will remain there until the summit begins.

Expectations From the Meeting

Meanwhile, US Senator Marco Rubio has urged the public not to have high expectations of the upcoming June 12 summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"There shouldn't be high expectations because I don't think you're going to have them emerge after 24 hours and say we have a deal and we struck a deal, because if they do it will be a bad one," Rubio told Fox News.

Rubio said in the interview the summit is only the beginning of a process and predicted that at some point North Korea would want to extend that process.

"I would imagine China's probably trying to finagle its way into it. So I think you should anticipate at some point down the road this will turn into a China, US, South Korea, North Korea, talks of some — this will take, to have a good deal with North Korea's going to take a little bit of time," Rubio said.

Rubio reiterated that achieving full denuclearization will take a while and the United States must maintain the current through policy against North Korea.

"I think the important thing for us is, we should not be lifting any sanctions or providing any relief until we see a clear path forward on complete and irreversible denuclearization and getting rid of the missiles," Rubio said.

READ MORE: US Dems Warn Trump-Kim Deal to Find No Backing If N Korea Avoids Key Conditions

© AP Photo / Wong Maye-E White House Announces Exact Time of Trump, Kim First Meeting

Last week, a senior North Korean delegation visited the United States and met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to deliver a message from Kim to Trump.

The leaders of the United States and North Korea agreed to meet in Singapore on June 12 for the purposes of discussing and reaching an agreement on denuclearizing the Korean peninsula.

However, Trump canceled the summit on May 24 and informed Kim of the decision via a letter. Within a week, both sides agreed to resume the planned negotiations, choosing again the same date and location for the summit.