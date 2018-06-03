Man Opened Fire En-route to San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - "An active shooter" has opened fire near the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon that takes place in the downtown San Diego, the CBS broadcaster reported late on Sunday, citing local authorities.

The incident took place at 11:09 local time (18:09 GMT). The shooter was suspected to be on a rooftop of a parking, according to the broadcaster.

The police has arrived at the scene, the media outlet reported. Later, NBC broadcaster reported that the police arrested the shooter, citing a source close to the investigation.

In an hour after the incident, the marathon resumed. There was no additional information on possible injuries or damage available at that moment.