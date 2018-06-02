Clinton's 'A**-covering' Words on Obama’s bin Laden Raid Enraged Biden – Memoir

A new book authored by one of Bloomberg’s former White House correspondents suggests that Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign claim that she wholeheartedly backed then-President Barack Obama’s move to eliminate Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden enraged former Vice President Joe Biden.

Kate Andersen Brower’s book "First in Line: Presidents, Vice Presidents, and the Pursuit of Power" says that Biden, having heard the way Clinton referred to her role in the debate, promptly expressed his disappointment about Clinton wrongly portraying her position. The author notably remarks that Biden was striving to "fall on his sword" for Obama’s success.

"The a** covering, opportunistic version really rattled him," an anonymous aide told Kate Andersen Brower.

An excerpt obtained earlier this week by The Hill states that during a high-profile meeting, the vice president was not the only one to express a number of reservations about Obama’s bin Laden plan, which was carried out on May 2, 2011. "My sense is that [Clinton] was not sold on the idea either," Brower cited David Axelrod, one of Obama’s senior advisers, as saying.

Nevertheless, according to Politico, Clinton said just the opposite while addressing an audience in Iowa during the 2016 election campaign:

"I was one of those who recommended the president launch what was a very risky raid… because if all we had done was launch a missile and dropped a bomb, we never would have known [if bin Laden was dead]."

Osama bin Laden, founder of the Islamist group Al-Qaeda, was killed in Pakistan on May 2, 2011, by United States Navy SEALs of the US Naval Special Warfare group in an operation code-named Neptune Spear.

Clinton and Other US Politicians in Memoirs

"Crooked" Hillary has been a central figure in a number of recent memoirs: In one of them, Ben Rhodes, Obama’s former adviser, stated that she was part of a “corrupt establishment that can’t be trusted to bring change.” Another memoir, by Times reporter Amy Chozick, features Clinton’s reaction to her defeat: "They were never going to let me be president," she reportedly said back then, going on to blame it all on anything from "Democratic socialists" to "white men."

"First in Line: Presidents, Vice Presidents, and the Pursuit of Power," which is due to be released on June 5, provides a new glimpse at the men who are next in line to the Oval Office. According to the preface published on Amazon.com, Kate Brower has revealed a sense of admiration mixed with resentment in nearly all the relationships between the number two and number one. This connection also affects their potential future as a presidential candidate, “which is tied to the president they serve,” Brower sums up.



