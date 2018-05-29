Register
22:53 GMT +329 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    California State Capitol building.

    California Testing New Electronic License Plates that ‘Annihilate Privacy’

    © Henri Sivonen/ Wikimedia Commons
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    California is trying out new controversial license plates that have privacy advocates up in arms. The problem? They come with their own computer chips and GPS technology – and all the tracking capabilities it brings.

    The new plates have already hit the streets in Sacramento, as the state's capital city is trying to get autonomous vehicle companies to test their tech there.

    That means that that the metal and paint typical of license plates across America would be replaced by an electronic display for vehicles participating in the pilot program."The Rplate Pro transforms the 125-year-old stamped metal vehicle license plate into a cool-looking, multi-functional digital display and connected vehicle platform, delivering multiple efficiencies to businesses, government agencies and consumers," according to Reviver Auto's website. 

    A Drug Enforcement Administration agent proposed using license-plate readers, such as this one, to track vehicles at gun shows.
    © AP Photo / Gregory Bull
    US Immigration Agency Gains Access to License Plate Data System to Conduct Probes - Reports

    The plates are battery-powered and have a wireless communication system. The displays work similar to eBook readers. The communications link and the changeable display means the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) would be able to change expiration dates remotely, for example, meaning that plate owners wouldn't have to actually go to the DMV, which Californians are currently required to do annually, according to the DMV.

    If your car is stolen, the plates could even say "STOLEN," and police would be able to track the vehicle so long as the thief doesn't remove the plate.

    But the added conveniences don't outweigh the privacy concerns, if you ask Alex Roy, editor at The Drive. "This makes sense for fleet management. For my personal car? No thanks," he wrote. "What little privacy we have left is annihilated."

    Right now, the company behind the plates, Reviver Auto, believes that the initial interest in their product will come, as Roy suggested, from companies for the purpose of managing fleets of taxis or other working vehicles. However, they will also be available for regular drivers who are eager to try out the new tech.

    Car dealerships will sell the plates for about $700, not including the installation fee and a monthly fee of $7.

    Right now it's just a trial run, though. Senate Bill 806, signed into law on October 4, 2013, made way for the statewide pilot program, which caps the amount of vehicles allowed to try out the license plates on about 175,000 vehicles — about 1 percent of California's 35 million vehicles. 

    An Arizona Department of Public Safety officer adjusts the infrared license plate scanner mounted on the front bumper of his police cruiser along the I-10 in Phoenix.
    © AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin
    Are Police Using License Plate Scanners to Surveil US Gun Owners?

    The DMV will have to report back to the state legislature about how the plates are performing by July 2020.

    Sacramento is testing the tech for their city's fleet vehicles after ordering 24 Chevy Volts with the electronic license plates. While the cars aren't running, the plates will serve as miniature billboards to alert residents of public service announcements like street closures, city service advertisements and Amber alerts, among other emergency warnings.

    Related:

    Feds Renew Attempts to Access Nationwide License Plate Tracking System
    License Plate Readers Which Take Drivers’ Photos Violate Basic Rights
    DEA Using License Plate Readers to Photograph US Drivers Without Consent
    Federal License Plate Tracking System Might Violate US Privacy
    Privacy Watchdog Says License Plate Reader Program Not Making US Safer
    Tags:
    surveillance, Sacramento
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Qualification tests for the right to wear crimson beret
    Russian Military Competes for 'Crimson Beret' Title in Impressive Drills
    Plan B
    Plan B
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse