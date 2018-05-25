New York Prosecutors Plan to Charge Film Producer Weinstein With Rape - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Prosecutors in Manhattan, New York City, are expected to charge US film producer Harvey Weinstein with rape, CNN reported on Friday citing a source familiar with the investigation.

According to CNN broadcaster, Weinstein will visit the New York Police Department later in the day, where he will be charged with first- and third-degree rape in one case and first-degree criminal sexual act in another.

Previous reports indicated that the charges were expected to be less serious.

According to the New York Times, Weinstein has already discussed the terms of bail, which will amount to $1 million. In addition, he has agreed to wear a special monitoring device.

Since media started to publish stories on Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct in October, numerous women have come forward claiming to have been harassed by the producer, including famous Hollywood actresses Angelina Jolie and Uma Thurman. Weinstein was dismissed from his own company, and the authorities of New York launched the investigation.