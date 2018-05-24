Trump Vows to Reject Immigration Bill Without Border Wall Clause

"We actually have four different bills. Unless it [the bill] includes a wall, and I mean a wall, a real wall, and unless it includes very strong border security, there will be no approvals from me, because I have to either approve it or not," Trump told Fox News.
The president also expressed his opposition to the Green Card lottery, calling it "ridiculous," as well as to chain immigration, and the "catch and release" policy, which stipulates releasing illegal immigrants from detention until a court hearing.
"We have the worst immigration laws in the entire world by far, other countries laugh at us, and it’s because of the democrats," the president concluded.
In March, the US Congress passed the spending bill which included $1.6 billion in appropriations to build the wall, although it was less than the $25 billion sought by the Trump administration.
