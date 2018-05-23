Register
01:16 GMT +323 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Two Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters prepare for landing at forward operating base Kalagush.

    US Army Base to Review Flight Patterns After Chopper Drops Ammo on Texas School

    © Flickr/ The U.S. Army
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Military officials at Texas' Fort Bliss are reviewing the base's aviation routes after one of its UH-60 Black Hawk choppers mistakenly dropped a can of ammo onto a local elementary school.

    Speaking to Military.com, Col. Stephen Murphy, a garrison commander at the base, said officials would use the incident to review their flight patterns.

    "Although finding the root cause of any accident can sometimes prove to be elusive, the fact that one of our helicopters… inadvertently [released] an ammunition container from 1,000 feet can be classified as avoidable," Murphy said in an article published Monday. "Fortunately, no one was injured and there was no loss of life."

    F-35B fighter jet
    © AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin
    UK Pilots in Final Preparations to Fly F-35s to New Home Across the Pond

    "The unexpected can sometimes afford us a unique opportunity to review our safety posture. In this case, we are re-evaluating how we can avoid these types of accidents in the future and ensure they do not happen again," he added.

    Citing crew training, practice and safety checks, Murphy stressed that "there are always preventative measures that can be taken to address, avoid and improve the way we do business."

    According to SoFrep News, the ammo that fell onto Texas' Parkland Elementary School weighed approximately 40 pounds, "but carried enough force to cause serious damage."

    ​As Sputnik previously reported, no one was present in the classroom at the time of the May 17 incident since classes had already been dismissed for the day.

    Related:

    Rich Acting Right: US Sports Pro to Pay for Texas High School Shooting Funerals
    US Military Chopper Drops Ammo on Texas School, Leaves Hole in Roof (PHOTOS)
    Up to Ten, Mostly Students, Killed in School Shooting in Texas - Police (PHOTO)
    Stranger Things: Nine Alleged US Combat Drones Recorded on Camera in Texas
    Texas Restaurant Kicks Out Black Couple for White Regular, Sets Twitter Ablaze
    Tags:
    ammo, Parkland Elementary School, US Army, Texas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Fear Factor: Iranian Edition
    Fear Factor: Iranian Edition
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse