23:54 GMT +322 May 2018
    McDonald's fast food restaurant. (File)

    Not Lovin’ It: McDonald’s Sued by US Employees Over Workplace Sexual Harassment

    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    US
    Fast food giant McDonald’s is being sued by 10 female employees in the US who say they were sexually harassed in the workplace and their supervisors were either complicit or did nothing to help them.

    Two national advocacy groups, Fight for $15 and Time's Up, have joined forces to take on the world's largest fast food service, announcing that they'd lodged a complaint with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Tuesday — just two days before the company's annual shareholder meeting, AP reported.

    Democratic Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., poses for a portrait before an interview, Wednesday May 20, 2015, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    Working for Workers: Bernie Sanders Calls on Congress to Pass $15 Minimum Wage

    Fight for $15, a grassroots advocacy group that promotes raising the minimum wage, organized the lawsuit, which includes 10 women from nine cities. Time's Up, a national advocacy organization formed in the wake of the #MeToo movement by the National Women's Law Center that provides resources for women who may not otherwise be able to file sexual harassment lawsuits, is covering the lawsuit's legal costs.

    ​"Women at fast food restaurants experience sexual harassment 60 percent more frequently than women at other jobs," says a video on Fight for $15's website. "McDonalds: end sexual harassment at your stores TODAY. Make sure no worker faces sexual harassment at any store again."

    The website for Time's Up notes that nearly half of working women in the US have experienced harassment in the workplace and that one third of women between 18 and 34 years old have been sexually harassed at work, though 71 percent said they did not report it.

    ​Jezebel detailed some of the complaints in the lawsuit. In one instance, a supervisor did nothing to help a 15-year-old cashier who complained about a coworker who repeatedly harassed her using graphic, sexual language. In another, a New Orleans woman who complained about a coworker groping her was not only told by managers that she had encouraged her co-worker, but also told her to take it to "the next level" with him. She never reported a second instance of harassment by another coworker for fear of not being taken seriously. A third complaint included in the lawsuit tells of a Durham worker who was pressured for sex by her managers and mocked her for complaining about another co-worker who did the same.

    AP reported that other heinous episodes in the lawsuit include female employees who were subjected to indecent exposure and lewd comments from their superiors.

    "McDonald's advertises all over television saying it's ‘America's best first job,' but my experience has been a nightmare," one of the harassed women said in an email to Jezebel.

    Fight for $15 said the restaurants named in the suit are all franchises, which McDonald's claims it is not responsible for because franchisees are independent business owners. Accordingly, the corporation takes a lax stance toward enforcing standard practices in its franchise locations, which makes holding franchisees accountable for everything from wage theft to sexual harassment difficult, AP reported.

    CC0
    #MeToo Social Media Campaign Shows Prevalence of Sexual Harassment, Assault

    McDonald's spokesperson Terri Hickey told AP in an email that the company "takes allegations of sexual harassment very seriously and are confident our independent franchisees who own and operate approximately 90 percent of our 14,000 U.S. restaurants will do the same."

    In March, the fast food giant notably inverted its golden "M" logo to form a "W" in honor of International Women's Day.

