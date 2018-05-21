WATCH: Gina Haspel Sworn in as New CIA Head Amid Cricisim Over Torture Program

US President Donald Trump is taking part in the swearing-in ceremony of the new CIA Director Gina Haspel, at the agency's headquarters in Langley, Virginia.

The Gina Haspel's nomination to the post as the next director of the Central Intelligence Agency was confirmed by the US Senate Thursday, with a vote of 54 to 45.

Haspel, 61, has become the first woman to hold the position of CIA director.

"I stand on the shoulders of heroines who never saw public acclaim, but served as inspirations to the generations that came after them. Mr. President, thank you again for giving me the opportunity to serve, to represent the men and women of CIA and to carry out the critical work of helping protect our country, our people and our way of life," Gina Haspel says after being sworn in as first female CIA director.

Her appointment to the position had been met with strong opposition among numerous US officials, as she is suspected of having been involved in the CIA's use of extreme interrogation methods. According to records recently declassified, she supervised the torture of detainees, including the use of waterboarding, and ordered the destruction of the video evidence.

"Gina is tough, she is strong and when it comes to defending America, Gina will never, ever back down. Gina, congratulations. There is no one in this country better qualified for this extraordinary office," Trump stated, adding that it is the first time that a woman assumes the position of CIA director.

According to the US President, "America is respected again."

"Instead of apologizing for our nation, we are standing up for our nation and we are standing up for the men and women who protect our nation," he said.

