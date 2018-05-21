Register
18:21 GMT +321 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Acting CIA Director Gina Haspel prepares to testify at her Senate Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2018

    WATCH: Gina Haspel Sworn in as New CIA Head Amid Cricisim Over Torture Program

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    US
    Get short URL
    213

    US President Donald Trump is taking part in the swearing-in ceremony of the new CIA Director Gina Haspel, at the agency's headquarters in Langley, Virginia.

    The Gina Haspel's nomination to the post as the next director of the Central Intelligence Agency was confirmed by the US Senate Thursday, with a vote of 54 to 45.

    Haspel, 61, has become the first woman to hold the position of CIA director.

    "I stand on the shoulders of heroines who never saw public acclaim, but served as inspirations to the generations that came after them. Mr. President, thank you again for giving me the opportunity to serve, to represent the men and women of CIA and to carry out the critical work of helping protect our country, our people and our way of life," Gina Haspel says after being sworn in as first female CIA director.

    Her appointment to the position had been met with strong opposition among numerous US officials, as she is suspected of having been involved in the CIA's use of extreme interrogation methods. According to records recently declassified, she supervised the torture of detainees, including the use of waterboarding, and ordered the destruction of the video evidence.

    "Gina is tough, she is strong and when it comes to defending America, Gina will never, ever back down. Gina, congratulations. There is no one in this country better qualified for this extraordinary office," Trump stated, adding that it is the first time that a woman assumes the position of CIA director.

    According to the US President, "America is respected again."

    "Instead of apologizing for our nation, we are standing up for our nation and we are standing up for the men and women who protect our nation," he said.

    Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

    READ MORE: Snowden: 'Bloody Gina's' Tortures Involved Beating Pregnant Woman, Raping Man

    Tags:
    nomination, appointment, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Gina Haspel, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nostalgia: Soviet Pioneers' Day Back in USSR
    Nostalgia: Soviet Pioneers' Day Back in USSR
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse