One Hawaiian Injured by Lava Spatter From Active Kilauea Volcano - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A man suffered a leg injury after he was hit by a lava spatter on a balcony of his house during the eruption of the Kilauea volcano located on Hawaii’s Big Island, HawaiiNewsNow reported.

"It hit him on the shin, and shattered everything from there down on his leg," spokeswoman for the Hawaii County Janet Snyder was quoted as saying by the HawaiiNewsNow broadcaster.

The man was reportedly hospitalized. This the first case of injury received as a result of the Kilauea volcano eruption, which started on May 3.

Helicopter overflight of a fast-moving lava flow emerging from fissure 20, Kīlauea Volcano’s Lower East Rift Zone, May 19, 2018, at 7:52 AM HST. https://t.co/UcyANZarC6 pic.twitter.com/k5AMD7z2jX — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) 19 мая 2018 г.

The Kilauea volcano eruption prompted the evacuation of around 10,000 people. On May 11, US President Donald Trump unlocked federal funding for Hawaii, providing both state and local authorities with federal assistance in their recovery efforts in the areas affected by the ongoing eruption.