It's Raining Ammo: Ammunition Falls Out of Helicopter, Hits School in US El Paso

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A box of ammunition fell out of a military helicopter and crashed into an elementary school in southern US state of Texas on Thursday afternoon, KTSM NewsChannel 9 reported.

According to the broadcaster, the box hit the roof of Parkland Elementary School and landed in one of the classrooms. No one was injured, the media noted.

Col. Jay Hopkins, the commander of the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, apologized for the damage and said that the incident was being investigated.

This box of ammo fell from a military helicopter, crashed through a roof, and landed in the middle of a classroom at Parkland Elementary in El Paso, TX, according to Ysleta ISD.



Fortunately, the incident happened at 3:45pm local — when all the kids had left. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/2ID4a4HdRL — Kurt Chirbas (@kchirbas) 18 мая 2018 г.

Local police collected the ammunition and plan on returning it to the military, the media concluded.

El Paso is a city on the US-Mexican border. US Fort Bliss Army Base has several locations across the city.