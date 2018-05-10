Devin Nunes to Receive Classified Report on Russiagate - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Justice Department officials will give House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes and House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy a classified briefing on the Russia probe on Thursday, media reported.

The briefing was a direct result of a meeting at the White House earlier this week between Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, his deputy Ed O'Callahan and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, FOX News said on Wednesday.

Nunes’ committee has been investigating allegations that the Justice Department and the FBI abused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) in their scrutiny of the Trump campaign, Fox News said.

Moscow has repeatedly denied all allegations of collusion with the Trump campaign and has characterized accusations of interfering in the US elections as absurd attempts to divert attention from serious pressing domestic issues such as political corruption.