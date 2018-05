Kilauea volcano, which has been erupting continuously since 1983, is one of the most active volcanoes in the world. Last week, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake, the strongest in Hawaii since 1975, rattled the island.

In this video, you can see how the flow of lava destroys "Ford Mustang" left on the road.

Since the start of the eruption last Thursday, a total of 12 fissures have emerged. The lava emerging from those fissures has covered 104 acres and destroyed 35 structures, mostly homes.