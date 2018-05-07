Trump to Announce Iran Nuclear Deal Decison on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The decision on whether the United States will remain in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement governing Iran’s nuclear program will be announced on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said in a statement.

"I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow [Tuesday] from the White House at 2:00 p.m. [6:00 p.m. GMT]," Trump said in a Twitter post on Monday.

© AP Photo / Petros Giannakouris Boris Johnson: Countries Should Be Tougher on Iran, Deal Flaws Must Be Fixed

Trump has repeatedly criticized the Iran nuclear agreement as one of the worst deals in history. Earlier in the day, Trump accused former Secretary of State John Kerry of engaging in illegal diplomacy for meeting with Iranian officials and contacting other allies in a bid to salvage the agreement.

The foreign ministers of Germany, the United Kingdom and France have issued a joint statement saying their countries will stay in the JCPOA even if the United States pulls out of it.

The JCPOA was signed by Iran with the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and France — the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — plus Germany and the European Union in Vienna on July 14, 2015.