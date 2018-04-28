Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now: Public Support for Pot Is Polling at an All-Time High

A new Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday reveals that almost two-thirds of US voters support the legalization of marijuana for recreational use.

Sixty-three percent of Americans who participated in the study support the legalization of marijuana for recreational use, the highest level ever recorded by a Quinnipiac poll. An overwhelming 93 percent of those who participated in the poll support the legalization of medical marijuana.

In addition, most respondents do not support US Attorney General Jeff Sessions' January decision to revoke an Obama-era policy that allowed individual states to legalize marijuana without federal government involvement.

Seventy percent of voters said they are against the establishment of new federal laws prohibiting marijuana in states that have already legalized the substance.

Nine US states, alongside the District of Columbia, have legalized the use of recreational pot. In addition, two dozen states have approved the use of medical marijuana. However, in all these states, marijuana remains illegal on a federal level, with US government judiciary adopting a kind of ‘don't ask don't tell' policy toward the use of the plant.

Fifty-four percent of the 1,193 voters who took part in the survey said that one of the primary reasons to legalize the use of marijuana is to create additional state income through taxes, while 42 percent said that the increased revenue alone does not justify legalizing the use of marijuana.