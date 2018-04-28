Register
00:23 GMT +329 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pot Plants Sit Under Powerful Growing Lamps

    Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now: Public Support for Pot Is Polling at an All-Time High

    © AP Photo/ Elaine Thompson
    US
    Get short URL
    0 71

    A new Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday reveals that almost two-thirds of US voters support the legalization of marijuana for recreational use.

    Sixty-three percent of Americans who participated in the study support the legalization of marijuana for recreational use, the highest level ever recorded by a Quinnipiac poll. An overwhelming 93 percent of those who participated in the poll support the legalization of medical marijuana. 

    A shopper examines a cannabis display , in San Francisco during California's first day of recreational marijuana sales on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Noah Berger
    When Pot is Legal Peace Prevails: Violence Drops in States With Legal Marijuana

    In addition, most respondents do not support US Attorney General Jeff Sessions' January decision to revoke an Obama-era policy that allowed individual states to legalize marijuana without federal government involvement.

    Seventy percent of voters said they are against the establishment of new federal laws prohibiting marijuana in states that have already legalized the substance.

    Nine US states, alongside the District of Columbia, have legalized the use of recreational pot. In addition, two dozen states have approved the use of medical marijuana. However, in all these states, marijuana remains illegal on a federal level, with US government judiciary adopting a kind of ‘don't ask don't tell' policy toward the use of the plant.

    Fifty-four percent of the 1,193 voters who took part in the survey said that one of the primary reasons to legalize the use of marijuana is to create additional state income through taxes, while 42 percent said that the increased revenue alone does not justify legalizing the use of marijuana.

    Related:

    'Accusations Against Israel – Pot Calling the Kettle Black' – Researcher
    Colorado to the Fed: You Can Pry My Pot Pipe Out of My Cold Dead Fingers
    Cash Cow: How One US State is Spending Its Massive Legal Pot Tax Dollars
    Elderly Couple Arrested With $336K of Pot, Claims it Was Christmas Gifts
    Pot Meet Kettle: Why Hayden's Attack on Trump Sounds Hypocritical
    Tags:
    marijuana legalization, marijuana, survey, poll, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Great Beyond: Space Photography Highlights of April 2018
    The Great Beyond: Space Photography Highlights of April 2018
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse