17:58 GMT +327 April 2018
    President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 23, 2018, about the $1.3 trillion spending bill.

    'Total Witch Hunt!' Trump Reacts to Declassified House Intel Report

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    2 0 0

    Earlier, the US House Intelligence Committee revealed its final findings on alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election campaign and accusations of collusion between Donald Trump's campaign and the Kremlin.

    US President Donald Trump has immediately reacted to the document, titled "Report on Russian Active Measure," by the House Intelligence Committee, concluding that there was no collusion between the then-candidate's campaign and Moscow during the 2016 presidential election. POTUS took to Twitter to comment on the freshly released report:

    While denying ties between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, the panel stated that Russia sought to influence social media and attempted to carry out cyber attacks.

    "Finding #10: Russian intelligence leveraged social media in an attempt to sow social discord and to undermine the US electoral process," the report said.

    US House of Representatives. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    House Intel Panel Releases Final Report on Alleged Russian Interference in 2016 Election
    The intelligence committes in both the US Senate and the US House of Representatives were probing the alleged collusion between Trump's campaign and Moscow, while Special Counsel Robert Mueller opened a similar investigation in 2017.

    The US President has denounced the investigation into Russia's alleged interference from the very beginning, consistently calling it a "witch hunt." Moscow has also repeatedly denied the allegations of meddling, dismissing them as "absurd."

