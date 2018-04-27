'Total Witch Hunt!' Trump Reacts to Declassified House Intel Report

US President Donald Trump has immediately reacted to the document, titled "Report on Russian Active Measure," by the House Intelligence Committee, concluding that there was no collusion between the then-candidate's campaign and Moscow during the 2016 presidential election. POTUS took to Twitter to comment on the freshly released report:
Just Out: House Intelligence Committee Report released. “No evidence” that the Trump Campaign “colluded, coordinated or conspired with Russia.” Clinton Campaign paid for Opposition Research obtained from Russia- Wow! A total Witch Hunt! MUST END NOW!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 27 апреля 2018 г.
While denying ties between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, the panel stated that Russia sought to influence social media and attempted to carry out cyber attacks.
"Finding #10: Russian intelligence leveraged social media in an attempt to sow social discord and to undermine the US electoral process," the report said.
The US President has denounced the investigation into Russia's alleged interference from the very beginning, consistently calling it a "witch hunt." Moscow has also repeatedly denied the allegations of meddling, dismissing them as "absurd."
