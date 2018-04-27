'Total Witch Hunt!' Trump Reacts to Declassified House Intel Report

Earlier, the US House Intelligence Committee revealed its final findings on alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election campaign and accusations of collusion between Donald Trump's campaign and the Kremlin.

US President Donald Trump has immediately reacted to the document, titled "Report on Russian Active Measure," by the House Intelligence Committee, concluding that there was no collusion between the then-candidate's campaign and Moscow during the 2016 presidential election. POTUS took to Twitter to comment on the freshly released report:

Just Out: House Intelligence Committee Report released. “No evidence” that the Trump Campaign “colluded, coordinated or conspired with Russia.” Clinton Campaign paid for Opposition Research obtained from Russia- Wow! A total Witch Hunt! MUST END NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 27 апреля 2018 г.

While denying ties between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, the panel stated that Russia sought to influence social media and attempted to carry out cyber attacks.

"Finding #10: Russian intelligence leveraged social media in an attempt to sow social discord and to undermine the US electoral process," the report said.

The intelligence committes in both the US Senate and the US House of Representatives were probing the alleged collusion between Trump's campaign and Moscow, while Special Counsel Robert Mueller opened a similar investigation in 2017.

The US President has denounced the investigation into Russia's alleged interference from the very beginning, consistently calling it a "witch hunt." Moscow has also repeatedly denied the allegations of meddling, dismissing them as "absurd."