Ex-Worker of US Federal Contractor in Afghanistan Admits Stealing $104,000

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A former employee of a US defense contractor operating in Afghanistan admitted receiving $104,000 in illegal kickbacks, the US Department of Justice said in a press release.

The defendant, Frantz Florville, took the money from his co-worker who was taking illegal payments from an Afghan contractor in return for providing assistance with getting subcontractors in the United States.

US authorities charged Florville on April 5, but a sentencing date has not been set yet.

According to prosecutors, Florville's co-worker has previously pleaded guilty and received a sentence of 21 months in prison.