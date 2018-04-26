Register
    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton laughs while speaking during the Book Expo event in New York Thursday, June 1, 2017.

    Democratic Party Spends Millions to Get Hillary Clinton's Email List, Voter Data

    © AP Photo / Craig Ruttle)
    A report by The Intercept revealed that Democratic organizations are shelling out more than $2 million for former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign resources and voter data collected during her 2016 run.

    According to the report, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is set to pay Clinton's resistance group, Onward Together, a total of $1.65 million to access voter data, email list and software produced by Hillary for America during the 70-year-old's failed 2016 presidential campaign. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), on the other hand, has spent more than $700,000 to obtain the same data.

    Citing the Federal Election Commission and data obtained by Open Secrets, the latter's records indicate that the DNC spent a combined total of $570,000 in both January and February 2018 and another $135,000 for March 2018. The DCCC has issued four payments between December 2017 and February 2018 that add up to roughly $710,000.

    Xochitl Hinojosa, a spokesperson for the DNC, told The Intercept that the DNC's full $1.65 million would be paid off by October 2018.

    "This direct investment and in-kind contribution has helped the DNC raise a total of over $30 million via grassroots donation channels since obtaining these lists, which means this investment has more than covered the cost of the lists," Hinojosa told the publication.

    Clinton spokesperson Nick Merrill explained to Fox News that "paying a rental fee for use of an email list is common practice," and that the DNC has already seen a "1,800 percent return on their investment."

    "Putting the DNC on a strong footing is something that Secretary Clinton was very focused on during the campaign," Merrill said. "She was the first presidential candidate in decades to leave the DNC in the black after a presidential [election] cycle. The campaign turned over an unprecedented amount of campaign data and resources."

    It was first announced in April 2017 that the Clinton campaign would be handing over its data to the DNC as a way to strengthen the Democratic party ahead of the 2018 midterm elections and the 2020 presidential election. However, there wasn't any mention at the time that the Clinton would be expecting a more than just a few benjamins to come her way.

    This report comes as the DNC is falling behind in the fundraising department for the 2018 midterm election cycle. According to Open Secrets, the Republican National Committee has raised roughly $171.5 million, while the DNC has collected some $88 million.

    Tags:
    Voter Data, email, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Democratic National Committee, Hillary Clinton, United States
