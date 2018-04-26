Register
    comedian Bill Cosby performs at the Stand Up for Heroes event at Madison Square Garden in New York. Three women who claim they were victimized by Cosby are scheduled to appear at a news conference called by attorney Gloria Allred, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2014.

    Pennsylvania Jury Convicts Bill Cosby on Charges of Sexual Assault - Prosecutor

    © AP Photo/ John Minchillo
    A Pennsylvania jury unanimously convicted comedian Bill Cosby on Thursday on three counts of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004

    Bill Cosby, 80, the star of famous "The Cosby Show" in the 1980s faces up to 10 years in prison for each of the three counts of aggravated indecent assault of Andrea Constand.

    Constand, who is a former Temple University women's basketball administrator, told jurors that Cosby drugged her with three blue pills and then took advantage of her.  She is not the only woman, who accused the actor of sexual misconduct, but all of the other allegations now are believed to be too old to be prosecuted.

    Cosby, however, stated that their sexual encounters were consensual and his defense team stated that Constand and other accusers made up their stories, trying to draw some attention and extort money. However, Cosby acknowledged giving pills to Constand before their sexual encounter, identified them as harmless Benadryl, claiming they were meant to help her relax.

    ​Previously, less than a year ago another jury deadlocked in the first trial on the same charges. However, that trial ended before the start of #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, which prompted victims of sexual assaults to raise their voice against their abusers and share their stories, sometimes after years or decades of silence. In many cases famous and powerful men in the media indusrty, politicians and actors were accused, including Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer, Kevin Spacey and Sen. Al Franken.

    Cosby's lawyers slammed #MeToo movement, calling him the victim of some kind of witch hunt.

    READ MORE: WATCH Topless Protester Throwing Herself at Bill Cosby

     

