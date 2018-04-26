Register
04:02 GMT +326 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Delta airlines jet takes off at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus, Mich. Delta spokesperson Brian Kruse stressed that the airlines does not condone discrimination of any kind.

    ‘No Respect’: Woman with Multiple Sclerosis Tied to Wheelchair on Delta Flight

    © AP Photo/ Carlos Osorio
    US
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Maria Saliagas, a passenger with multiple sclerosis or MS, says that employees with Delta Air Lines tied her up to a wheelchair with another passenger's "dirty blanket" because they didn't have the appropriate equipment.

    Saliagas was traveling with her husband on a yearly trip to Europe when the incident took place. The traveler, who was diagnosed with MS roughly five years ago, told local station WFTV that she regularly flew with Delta and that they normally provided her with a wheelchair that has straps to help her sit up straight.

    However, when Saliagas prepared to leave from Atlanta for Amsterdam April 1, airline staff said they didn't have the necessary kind of wheelchair available for her. Staffers instead opted to tie Saliagas to a regular wheelchair using someone else's blanket.

    Officers from Miami-Dade Police Department use stun gun on American Airlines passenger who groped a woman on the plane
    © Screenshot/Jabari Ennis
    WATCH: Police Use Stun Gun on American Airlines Passenger Who Groped Woman

    "I definitely know that they're a good airline, I'm not doubting that at all, but in this specific situation there was no courtesy, no respect," Nathan Saliagas, Maria's son, told station WSB-TV. "There was a complete operations failure."

    After hearing of the incident, Nathan quickly took to social media to share the story.

    In an April 2 tweet, the upset son wrote: "#Delta used a dirty blanket off of the floor to tie my mom to a broken wheelchair, with it so tight that it bruised her. Delta supervisor then cursed at her as she cried. How dare you @Delta. Your answer was miles. My demand is refund. Shameful. #abuse"

    Nathan later took to Facebook on Tuesday to further criticize the airline.

    According to reports, the family was initially offered some 20,000 SkyMiles for the mishap.

    In response to the Saliagas' claims, Delta released a statement that said, "We regret the perception our service has left on these customers. We have reached out to them, not only to resolve their concerns, but also ensure that their return flight exceeds expectations."

    Nathan has since filed a complaint with federal transportation officials, WSVN reported.

    Maria is expected to fly back home on Delta on April 30. The family is requesting a policy change in how the airline accommodates passengers with disabilities.

    Related:

    Delta Airlines Pilot Appears to Slap Woman in Fight at Atlanta Airport (VIDEO)
    Delta Airlines Calls Off Boeing 787 Dreamliner $4Bln Order
    Delta Airlines Cancels 300 Flights Tuesday to Recover From Power Outage
    Southwest Airlines Plane Engine Explodes in Philadelphia, Passengers Injured
    Southwest Airlines Gives Family the Boot After Toddler Throws Mini Tantrum
    Tags:
    Multiple Sclerosis, Delta Airlines, Amsterdam, Atlanta, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Reid it and Weep
    Reid it and Weep
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse