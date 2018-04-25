White House: Judge's Ruling on DACA 'Wrong,' Horrible News For National Security

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House believes the decision by a federal judge to overrule President Donald Trump's efforts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program puts US national security at risk, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters on Wednesday.

"We believe the judge's ruling is extraordinary broad and wrong," Sanders said. "This ruling is good news for smuggling organizations and criminal networks and horrible new for our national security."

Earlier on Wednesday, Judge John Bates ordered the Trump administration to resume DACA program in 90 days unless it adequately explains the decision to end the immigration program.

Sanders argued that the ruling gives incentive to illegal immigrants to enter the United States. She added it is time for Congress to do what needs to be done on this issue and finally fix the problem.

President Donald Trump's administration announced in September that it would end DACA on March 5.

DACA allows undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children, known as "Dreamers," to stay and work in the United States.