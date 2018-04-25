Register
26 April 2018
    Young immigrants and supporters walk holding signs during a rally in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in Los Angeles, California

    White House: Judge's Ruling on DACA 'Wrong,' Horrible News For National Security

    © AFP 2018 / FREDERIC J. BROWN
    US
    120

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House believes the decision by a federal judge to overrule President Donald Trump's efforts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program puts US national security at risk, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters on Wednesday.

    "We believe the judge's ruling is extraordinary broad and wrong," Sanders said. "This ruling is good news for smuggling organizations and criminal networks and horrible new for our national security."

    A woman holds up a sign that reads Defend DACA Defend TPS during a rally supporting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, outside the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    US Judge's Order to Resume DACA Program 'Victory for Justice' - NYC Mayor
    Earlier on Wednesday, Judge John Bates ordered the Trump administration to resume DACA program in 90 days unless it adequately explains the decision to end the immigration program.

    Sanders argued that the ruling gives incentive to illegal immigrants to enter the United States. She added it is time for Congress to do what needs to be done on this issue and finally fix the problem.

    President Donald Trump's administration announced in September that it would end DACA on March 5.

    DACA allows undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children, known as "Dreamers," to stay and work in the United States.

