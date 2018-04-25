Suspect in Dallas Shooting Leaving 3 People Injured Arrested by Police - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US authorities have apprehended the 29-year-old Armando Juarez, who is suspected of having shot and wounded three people in North Dallas, local media reported Wednesday.

The shooting occurred Tuesday at a Home Depot in northern Dallas. According to Police Chief U. Renee Hall, the two officers and the store loss-prevention officer underwent surgery for their injuries.

"We got our man," Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said at a press briefing as quoted by ABC News.

Police have arrested 29-year-old Armando Luis Juarez on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and felony theft. He was taken into custody following a car chase hours after the afternoon shooting.

Hall did not provide further details about the victims' condition.