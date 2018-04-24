Toronto Truck Driver Charged With 10 Counts of Premeditated Murder - Reports

Alex Minassian, 25, was driving a van that crashed into pedestrians in Canada's largest city of Toronto, killing ten people and injuring 15 others on Monday.

A Canadian judge has ordered the suspect in a van ramming in Toronto to be held on 10 counts of 1st-degree murder and 13 of attempted murder.

Minassian learned of the charges in a hearing before a judge on Tuesday, not entering a plea to the charges. He was ordered to return to court on May 10.

The charged man was detained soon after driving a truck into dozens of pedestrians on a Toronto sidewalk, killing ten and wounding 15 people. Police chief Saunders initially said that there was no motive behind the incident.

Minassian’s Linkedin profile reveals that he attended nearby Seneca College from 2011 to 2018, studied computer software, and hailed from Richmond Hill, Ontario.