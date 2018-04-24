One Dead After Shootout at Site of Fire in Los Angeles - Reports

Firefighters who arrived at a scene of a fire in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles heard six gunshots and had to take cover, according to local media.

One person was reportedly killed in a gunfight that occurred while police were responding to reports of gunfire at the scene of a fire in the Gardena area on Tuesday. Police said it was not clear where the shots were coming from and whether the shooter was inside the house.

Initially, fire crews were called in just before 5 a.m. local time in response to a structure fire. Upon arriving at the site, they had to back up due to shots being fired.

The fire has been extinguished, CBS News reported, saying that a family of 5 people, including a child, was inside the house. The cause of the blaze is unknown.

Los Angeles police officers have responded to the gunshots, calling the scene an 'active shooter situation.' They were seen wearing protective gear and using the fire truck for cover, according to Alboenews.

The nearby houses have been evacuated amid the shooting, according to social media reports.

BREAKING: Evacuations underway at 154th and Orchard as armed shooting suspect remains holed up inside home. Do not come out unless police officers tell you to. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/vjJMz6LzQI — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) 24 апреля 2018 г.

