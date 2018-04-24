Register
00:50 GMT +324 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry building in Moscow

    US Rights Report Based on Politicized Assessments, Ideology Stereotypes - Moscow

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin
    US
    Get short URL
    120

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry criticized in a statement on Monday the annual report of the US State Department on Human Rights Practices for 2017 as being based on "politicized assessments and flagrant ideology-driven stereotypes."

    On Friday, the US State Department released its annual report on the situation with human rights worldwide. The report calls the government of Russia along with the Chinese, Iranian and North Korean authorities "forces of instability" and accuses them of violating human rights on a daily basis.

    Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights arrives at the 36th Sesssion of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland
    © REUTERS / Denis Balibouse
    UN Commissioner on Human Rights Demands Access to Syria
    "[The report] is replete with politicized assessments and flagrant ideology-driven stereotypes… Thus, the chapter devoted to Russia is prepared in negative terms and without taking into account the comprehensive clarifications on specific subjects concerning ensuring human rights in Russia, which were provided by the Russian side on numerous occasions both publicly and at specialized international human-rights platforms," the statement said.

    The ministry has also drawn attention to the fact that the report overlooked the poor human rights record in the United States itself.

    "Mounting systemic problems are being ignored, including hardened racial discrimination, unprecedented scope of xenophobic ideas and extremist organizations' activities, impunity for inhumane treatment and torture as part of Central Intelligence Agency's programs," the statement read further.

    The US State Department's report mentions among most significant human rights issues in Russia the "annexation of Crimea," alleged extrajudicial killings, harsh conditions in prisons, lack of judicial independence and severe interference with privacy.

    In 2014, Crimea rejoined Russia as a result of referendum. Even though the West has not recognized the vote, the Russian authorities have maintained that the plebiscite was carried out in line with international standards.

    Related:

    By Billing Russia 'Terror Sponsor' US Wants to Lay Hands on Europe – Think Tank
    Blame Game: US Senator Seeks to Get Russia Labeled as 'Terrorism Sponsor'
    Russia Received No Official Requests From US About Origin of NotPetya Malware
    Extended Stay: US Carrier May Reportedly Remain in East Med. to 'Contain' Russia
    Moscow Regrets US Decision to Deny Visas to Russia's Bolshoi Theater Artists
    Foreign Investors, Including US, Still Show Interest in Russia
    Tags:
    ideology, human rights, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ready to Roll
    Vintage Car Rally in Moscow
    Your Mess
    Your Mess
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse