Trump Says Obstructionists May Block Vote on Secretary of State Nominee Pompeo

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Monday that "obstructionist" lawmakers on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee could block a confirmation vote on his nominee for secretary of state, current CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

In a Twitter address, Trump lamented that "obstructionists" could vote against Mike Pompeo for Secretary of State, adding that the Democratic lawmakers will not approve "hundreds of good people, including the Ambassador to Germany." He also stressed that the Democrats are "maxing out the time on the approval process for all," adding that there is the need for more Republicans.

​On Monday afternoon, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is scheduled to vote on whether to send Pompeo's nomination for Secretary of State to the full Senate for its consideration.

All of the Democrats on the committee, as well as Republican Senator Rand Paul plan to vote against Pompeo, US media reports have said.

If the committee rejects Pompeo's nomination, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could still bring the nomination to the Senate floor for a vote.

Trump named CIA Director Pompeo as his nominee for Secretary of State to replace Rex Tillerson.