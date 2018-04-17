WATCH Nuclear Explosion Outside White House Modelled by Experts

What if a nuke, powered by five kilograms of highly enriched uranium, earlier acquired by terrorists , goes off near the White House? This question has bothered experts for a long time.

American experts have wondered what the aftermath of a nuclear explosion near the White House in Washington, D.C. would look like, and have simulated one to find it out. They modelled the nuclear attack story under National Planning Scenario 1, implying a nuclear terrorism threat, in order to find the best way for national security officials to test their response to the purported attack before having to face the real threat. The footage, uploaded to Science Magazine’s YouTube channel, shows the blast smashing buildings, leaving hundreds of thousands of people dead, others fleeing the scene and seeking medical help.