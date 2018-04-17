Register
04:44 GMT +317 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FBI director James Comey gestures during a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington, Wednesday, March 25, 2015

    ‘A Lot of Amnesia’: Liberal Cheerleaders Forget New Hero James Comey’s Past

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    0 42

    Former FBI Director James Comey, once reviled by Hillary Clinton supporters, is solidifying his new incarnation as “hero of liberals” with his new book bashing the Trump administration.

    "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership," will be released tomorrow, but excerpts about Comey's experience working with US President Donald Trump have already been released, and are earning praise for the former FBI director from the Trump resistance.

    ​Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear that Comey's new book has made him "a hero of liberals in the US."

    "Everyone has forgotten his letter a few weeks before the elections that damaged Hillary," Kovalik told hosts Brian Becker and Walter Smolarek, referring to Comey's reopening of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server just a few days before the 2016 election.

    "There's a lot of amnesia around who Comey is and what he's done. It's strange that he's going on a book tour to trash the president of the US. He's getting a lot of publicity for it," Kovalik said.

    One of the leaked excerpts from Comey's memoir states, "[Trump's] face appeared slightly orange with bright white half-moons under his eyes where I assumed he placed small tanning goggles, and impressively coiffed, bright blonde hair, which upon close inspection looked to be all his… As he extended his hand, I made a mental note to check its size. It was smaller than mine, but did not seem unusually so."

    Another passage questions Trump's morality, claiming, "this president is unethical and untethered to truth and institutional values. His leadership is transactional, ego driven and about personal loyalty."

    On Saturday, Comey tweeted, "My book is about ethical leadership & draws on stories from my life & lessons I learned from others. 3 presidents are in my book: 2 help illustrate the values at the heart of ethical leadership; 1 serves as a counterpoint. I hope folks read the whole thing and find it useful," referring to Trump as the counterpoint to former US president George W Bush and Barack Obama.

    In a Sunday interview with ABC News, Comey said that the title of the book was inspired by a conversation with Trump at the White House in January 2017.

    "He asked for my loyalty personally as the FBI director. My loyalty's supposed to be to the American people and to the institution," Comey said in the interview.

    "I never asked Comey for personal loyalty. I hardly even knew this guy. Just another of his many lies," Trump responded on Twitter Sunday.

    According to Kovalik, Comey's book reveals his political bias.

    "I think that in the case of Comey, in particular, he did not want Trump to be president, and so, there may have been some bias. The interesting thing is that liberals said Comey should be charged under the Hatch Act for interfering in the election by reopening the investigation into Clinton's use of a private server," Kovalik explained.

    The Hatch Act is a US federal law that prohibits those in the executive branch of the government, other than the president, vice president and other high-level officials, from getting involved in some forms of political activity.

    "Now, the same people who wanted the guy prosecuted are saying he's the next best thing since sliced bread," Kovalik told Radio Sputnik. 

    In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017, photo then-FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Half of US Voters Want FBI Ex-Director Comey Prosecuted for Press Leaks - Poll

    "The establishment is still furious that Trump won. People have had to whore themselves to get elected. He didn't have to do that. It's true that Trump doesn't have the collective interest in mind. A lot of what he does is aimed toward his own self-preservation. However, that doesn't distinguish him from other presidents," Kovalik added.

    The Republican National Committee has already questioned the former director's credibility by launching a website titled "Lyin' Comey." The website features tweets from Trump criticizing Comey and includes a section called "The Truth."

    That section of the website details Democrats' about-face on Comey's qualifications, noting that, "While Democrats feigned outrage over President Trump's firing of James Comey, they had long questioned Comey's ability to lead the FBI and even called for him to be fired. Nancy Pelosi suggested that Comey was ‘not in the right job;' Bernie Sanders said, ‘It would not be a bad thing for the American people if [Comey] did step down;' Chuck Schumer said, ‘I do not have confidence in [Comey] any longer;' Maxine Waters said, Comey ‘has no credibility' and deserved to be fired."

    Trump fired Comey in May 2017, stating it was recommended by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Two days later, Trump said that he had been planning on forcing Comey out over his poor handling of the investigation regarding Clinton's private server and email scandal, "regardless" of any recommendation.

    Related:

    Nothing Prosecutorial In Comey's Memoir, ‘It's All Just Selling Books' - Analyst
    'Ferguson Effect' Comey Releases New Book; The Jailing of Herman Bell
    Trump Lashes at Fired FBI Director Comey on Twitter, Calls Him 'Leaker and Liar'
    Comey's New Book: Trump Wanted ‘Pee Tape' Investigated to Reassure Melania
    Comey to a Theater Near You?
    Tags:
    Republican, Democrat, book, Donald Trump, James Comey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Возложение цветов к статуям лидеров КНДР Ким Ир Сена и Ким Чен Ира в Пхеньяне
    'Day of Sun': North Korea Celebrates Anniversary of Founder's Birth
    Made in USA
    Made in USSR
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse