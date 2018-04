A wave of mass demonstrations has swept across cities in the United States and the United Kingdom after President Donald Trump ordered missile strikes against Syrian targets over unsubstantiated allegations of Damascus’ involvement in the alleged chemical attack in Douma.

People carrying placards reading “Hands off Syria,” “Stop US Murder in Syria,” “WARmerica “ have marched through New York City’s streets in protest of the US attack on Syria.

Protests and marches have also taken places in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Portland, Sacramento and other US cities. More events are expected to take place in New York City, Las Vegas and other American cities next week.