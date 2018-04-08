Expanding Fire Reported at Trump Tower in New York (VIDEOS)

The New York Fire Department said it is responding to the fire in the Trump Tower in New York city, as videos in social media show the blaze expanding.

A fire is reported to be burning now at the Trump Tower at 725 Fifth Ave., in New York city, local media reported. The blaze reportedly erupted on the 50th floor of the building. The New York Fire Department said it is responding to the blaze, Reuters has reported.

Corner one vented. Maybe partially extinguished but main blaze still present. Feel free to follow for more updates. #trumptower #fire pic.twitter.com/YGjmqEQ2tO — Michael J Lukiman (@michael_lukiman) April 7, 2018

This fire is expanding rapidly…….. video from a higher vantage point! pic.twitter.com/SlQtI2jgU4 — Brian Lawton (@brianlawton9) April 7, 2018

There is a fire right now in Trump Tower. Was small and then something happened where the size doubled in seconds! pic.twitter.com/NnFNHEfJBg — Brian Lawton (@brianlawton9) April 7, 2018

​Several witnesses on social media reported that the fire started small but expanded rapidly. There were no reports of casualties or cause. US President Donald Trump was in Washington at the moment of fire, according to reports.