Earthquake Rattles Los Angles Area in Southern California - USGS

The United States Geological Survey stated Thursday that an earthquake estimated at 5.3 magnitude struck 35 miles off the coast of California's Ventura County.

The epicenter struck near the Golden State's Channel Islands Beach in Ventura County, which triggered a series of shakes in Los Angeles County. The earthquake took place at roughly 12:29 p.m. local time.

At this time there is no word if there were any injuries or damages. Sgt. Eric Buschow, the public information officer for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, told the LA Times that the department has not received an influx of 911 calls since the quake hit.

A 4.1 quake was also felt by residents in ​Santa Barbra.

​Netizens have since taken to social media to react to the tremble.

​As California lies on the San Andreas Fault, the state is frequently hit with earthquakes, some more powerful than others depending on the amount of built-up pressure along the tectonic plates.