Twitter Urges Trump to Protect Borders Despite Mexico's 'Disbanding Caravans'

Mexico has recently reacted to US President Donald Trump’s latest twitterstorm, promising to dissolve the “caravan” of hundreds of Central American migrants that has reportedly been seeking to flee the dangerous conditions in their home countries.

According to BuzzFeed, Mexico’s National Institute of Immigration (INM) stated on April 2 that it plans to stem the flow of refuge-seekers, while the caravan organizers have vowed to keep their promise of helping people gain asylum either in Mexico, or in the United States. The migrants will reportedly continue moving but in smaller groups.

“Don’t be fooled, the government isn’t ‘disbanding’ it, it’s conceding its participants’ right to apply for asylum without traveling in the shadows,” Alex Mensing, another organizer, told BuzzFeed.

A federal delegate with INM shared that humanitarian visas would be granted to pregnant women and disabled people, while others would have to file a petition with the Mexican government to remain in the country, otherwise they would be forced to leave within 10 days. However, according to the delegate, they could apply for permission to remain in Mexico for 30 days and file another request with immigration officials to prolong their stay. In the meantime, this permission to stay would not allow them to travel to the US border.

President Trump has voiced his concerns over the “caravans” of immigrants heading for the US, bringing drugs and crimes.

As ridiculous as it sounds, the laws of our country do not easily allow us to send those crossing our Southern Border back where they came from. A whole big wasted procedure must take place. Mexico & Canada have tough immigration laws, whereas ours are an Obama joke. ACT CONGRESS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 апреля 2018 г.

Honduras, Mexico and many other countries that the U.S. is very generous to, sends many of their people to our country through our WEAK IMMIGRATION POLICIES. Caravans are heading here. Must pass tough laws and build the WALL. Democrats allow open borders, drugs and crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 апреля 2018 г.

His tweets and the issues have immediately spurred great controversy on social media, having split users. Many shared the president’s worries, asking him to deploy the National Guard to protect the border; #StopTheCaravan and #BuildTheWall hashtags are trending on Twitter:

Everyone is like “OMG HOW ARE WE GOING TO #StopTheCaravan”.



We have the strongest ARMY in the world. USE IT! — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) 3 апреля 2018 г.

If the #CaravanOfIllegals is allowed to enter into America and remain then thousands upon thousands of future illegal aliens will be emboldened to invade America.

May God help President Trump to #StopTheCaravan. — JohnTrump fan (@JohnTrumpFanKJV) 3 апреля 2018 г.

If Trump fails to #StopTheCaravan, it will be evidence that he’s not serious about defending our borders. — Patrick Casey (@PatrickCaseyIE) 31 марта 2018 г.

I have a fence around my yard. No one is allowed in it without my permission. It doesn’t mean I hate my neighbors. It means I expect them to respect my rules and have the courtesy to knock first. #BuildtheWall #AmericaFirst #StopTheCaravan pic.twitter.com/qmkYja4GFQ — 🇺🇸Dirty Sanchez🇺🇸 (@DSanchez1669) 1 апреля 2018 г.

Another user shared a video of the alleged caravan, describing it as an “invasion of illegal aliens”:

The media really needs to stop calling this "1500 people" or even a caravan for that matter, this is an #InvasionOfIllegalAliens #StopTheCaravanpic.twitter.com/o7SK5WuUbo — Linda (@LindaSor1) 2 апреля 2018 г.

Despite the fact that the INM promised to disband the caravan, some echoed the caravan organizer’s words, saying that it would merely split it into smaller groups:

My thoughts on what #Mexico is doing with the caravan: breaking it into smaller groups that will enter at multiple points. #StopTheCaravan #BuildtheWall @POTUS — Alisande 🇺🇸 (@Alisand3) 3 апреля 2018 г.

At the same time, there were those who suggested that the information was fake and asked for proof of the existence of the caravans…

Where's your proof of 'caravans'? Are you talking about Dodge mini-vans? Numbers have declined every year since 2007. You're just trying to make folks afraid so they'll support your stupid wall. #AlternativeFacts — Robert Flinn (@AndyJulies_Dad) 3 апреля 2018 г.

Shutup!!! That’s enough!!! Stop lying and stop tweeting always the same pathetic bullshit!!! — every one (@SaveWorldFromDT) 3 апреля 2018 г.

Donald, Donald, Donald…you need the get the facts before you tweet. — susan butler (@sbutler1046) 3 апреля 2018 г.

…while others tried to justify such an exodus from Central America, blaming the US policies in those countries…

You forget US policy in these regions, for decades, that have decimated these countries! People are escaping war zones that we enable. Maybe, for one second, we can empathize with people desperate to survive, who seek amnesty? You are no Christian!! — KJ (@tallacstars) 3 апреля 2018 г.

You condemn the people that work in your hotels? Find out how many illegals he has hired. BUT DON'T HARM THEM, fine him! They just want to work. He is a liar. — Robbie (@RobbieGeneva) 3 апреля 2018 г.

…as well as slamming Trump:

A wall needs to be built between you and your phone. — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) 3 апреля 2018 г.

If there is one guy who should be kicked out of the USA with his family, it’s YOU!!! Your attitude is totally disrespectful!!! — every one (@SaveWorldFromDT) 3 апреля 2018 г.