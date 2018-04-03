Register
15:27 GMT +303 April 2018
    Immigrants walk along the rail tracks after getting off a train during their journey toward the US-Mexico border in Ixtepec, southern Mexico

    Twitter Urges Trump to Protect Borders Despite Mexico's 'Disbanding Caravans'

    © East News/ Eduardo Verdugo/AP/MXEV115
    US
    Mexico has recently reacted to US President Donald Trump’s latest twitterstorm, promising to dissolve the “caravan” of hundreds of Central American migrants that has reportedly been seeking to flee the dangerous conditions in their home countries.

    According to BuzzFeed, Mexico’s National Institute of Immigration (INM) stated on April 2 that it plans to stem the flow of refuge-seekers, while the caravan organizers have vowed to keep their promise of helping people gain asylum either in Mexico, or in the United States. The migrants will reportedly continue moving but in smaller groups.

    “Don’t be fooled, the government isn’t ‘disbanding’ it, it’s conceding its participants’ right to apply for asylum without traveling in the shadows,” Alex Mensing, another organizer, told BuzzFeed.

    A federal delegate with INM shared that humanitarian visas would be granted to pregnant women and disabled people, while others would have to file a petition with the Mexican government to remain in the country, otherwise they would be forced to leave within 10 days. However, according to the delegate, they could apply for permission to remain in Mexico for 30 days and file another request with immigration officials to prolong their stay. In the meantime, this permission to stay would not allow them to travel to the US border.

    READ MORE: Trump: 'Caravans' of Immigrants Coming to US, Congress Should Act

    President Trump has voiced his concerns over the “caravans” of immigrants heading for the US, bringing drugs and crimes.

    His tweets and the issues have immediately spurred great controversy on social media, having split users. Many shared the president’s worries, asking him to deploy the National Guard to protect the border; #StopTheCaravan and #BuildTheWall hashtags are trending on Twitter:

    Another user shared a video of the alleged caravan, describing it as an “invasion of illegal aliens”:

    Despite the fact that the INM promised to disband the caravan, some echoed the caravan organizer’s words, saying that it would merely split it into smaller groups:

    At the same time, there were those who suggested that the information was fake and asked for proof of the existence of the caravans…

    …while others tried to justify such an exodus from Central America, blaming the US policies in those countries…

    …as well as slamming Trump:

    Tags:
    Illegal Aliens, illegal migrants, migrants, Donald Trump, Mexico, United States
