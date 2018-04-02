Register
23:00 GMT +302 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Students walk out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as part of a National School Walkout to honor the 17 students and staff members killed at the school in Parkland, Florida, U.S., March 14, 2018.

    Parkland Students Return From Break to Strict Security (PHOTOS)

    © REUTERS/ Joe Skipper
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students returned to stricter security measures when classes resumed Monday after spring break. The new measures are further responses to the mass shooting at the Parkland, Florida, school on February 14 that killed 17 people.

    As part of the heightened security protocols, students are required to use clear backpacks supplied to them by the school as well as wearing ID badges at all times. Some of the security measures were announced in a letter from the school's superintendent last month. In a letter released by the School Board of Broward County on March 21, school superintendent Robert Runcie said students would only be allowed to carry clear backpacks after spring break. 

    Some students don't seem pleased by these developments, though.

    ​Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Sarah Chadwick, one of the organizers behind the #NeverAgain movement, posted on Twitter Sunday that her school is "starting to feel like a prison." The #NeverAgain movement was spearheaded by Parkland students after the massacre to advocate for tighter gun legislation to prevent gun violence.

    "Tomorrow we will have to go through security checkpoints and be given clear backpacks, my school is starting to feel like a prison," Chadwick tweeted.

    ​Another student, Laura Hogg, also commented on the clear backpacks on Twitter Monday.

    "My new backpack is almost as transparent as the NRA's agenda, I feel sooo safe now," Hogg tweeted. "As much as I appreciate the effort we as a country need to focus on the real issue instead of turning our schools into prisons."

    In addition to clear backpacks, the Broward County school district has ensured there will be increased police presence on campus. Florida Highway Patrol will also station eight troopers at the school's various entrances. A single entry point, rather than the four entrances it uses now, is also being considered. 

    Conservative political commentator Laura Ingraham speaks during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Wednesday, July 20, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Mark J. Terrill
    Laura Ingraham Apologizes as Advertisers Drop Her for Mocking Parkland Survivor

    The school district is considering the option of installing metal detectors at the school's single entrance, which is not yet in place, according to a recent letter to parents from school principal Ty Thompson

    Seventeen people, most of them students, died at Stoneman Douglas after former student Nikolas Cruz walked onto campus February 14 and made his way through school buildings, gunning down those he encountered. There have been multiple incidents at the school since the shooting, including a student making a threat on social media, two students being arrested for bringing knives to school campus as well as the arrest of the shooter's brother, Zachary Cruz, for trespassing on school grounds.

    According to WPTV, the student who made a threat on social media posted photos with a handgun and bullet and included threatening messages.

    "A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the school to investigate a tip and interviewed the 10th-grader about photos he shared on Snapchat," the sheriff's office said in a statement on March 20. "In one image, the teen displays a gun in his waistband. In a second image, he shows off bullets."

    The student was admitted to a mental health facility for evaluation after officials were made aware of the photos.

    One student was arrested for pulling out a two-inch blade during an argument with a female student on the school campus; another student brought a nine-inch knife onto school grounds in their backpack. The knife was confiscated after a student who noticed the weapon on his school bus ride alerted school officials about it. Both students carrying weapons were arrested by deputies.

    On March 19, Zachary Cruz trespassed the school campus to "reflect on the school shooting and soak it in." He was arrested by authorities and is currently being held at the Broward County jail in Fort Lauderdale on $500,000 bail — the same place his brother, Nikolas, is awaiting trial for the alleged perpetration of the February 14 massacre.

    Related:

    After Parkland, ‘Resurgence in National Student Activism’ Connects Communities
    ‘He Never Went In’: Armed Parkland Cop Heard Gunshots, Never Entered the School
    Trump Visits Florida Hospital That Treated Victims of Parkland School Shooting
    School Shooter Has White Supremacist Ties, Trump to Visit Parkland, FL
    Analyst Skeptical of US Gun Law Reform After Parkland Shooting
    Tags:
    security, shooting, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Jong-un Visits South Korean Pop Stars’ Concert
    Music to His Ears: Kim Jong-un Visits South Korean Pop Stars' Concert
    Netanyahu
    Keyboard War
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse