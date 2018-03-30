Register
23:02 GMT +330 March 2018
    The Army is ramping up security at Fort Bliss, its sprawling West Texas post near the US-Mexico border

    US-Mexico Border Patrol Detains 8 Undocumented Bangladeshi Nationals

    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Customs and Border Protection said in a press release on Friday that it arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals this week for illegally crossing in the United States from Mexico.

    "On March 28 and March 29, 2018, Border Patrol agents in Laredo, Texas, arrested eight illegal aliens from the country of Bangladesh," the release said. "The subjects were encountered during two different events after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande River in south Laredo."

    Immigrants walk along the rail tracks after getting off a train during their journey toward the US-Mexico border in Ixtepec, southern Mexico
    Drug Cartels Use Undocumented Migrants to Distract Patrols at US-Mexico Border
    The Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in the town of Laredo south of the US state of Texas near the Gulf of Mexico. The Laredo sector Border Patrol continues to have the highest number of apprehensions of Bangladeshi nationals compared to other sectors, the release said.

    The arrests reveal that agents are arresting individuals from all over the world on a daily basis, Laredo sector Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Gabriel Acosta said in the release.

    President Donald Trump has vowed to crack down on illegal immigration and build a wall along the border with Mexico to prevent illegal entry in the United States.

