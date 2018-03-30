US-Mexico Border Patrol Detains 8 Undocumented Bangladeshi Nationals

"On March 28 and March 29, 2018, Border Patrol agents in Laredo, Texas, arrested eight illegal aliens from the country of Bangladesh," the release said. "The subjects were encountered during two different events after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande River in south Laredo."
The arrests reveal that agents are arresting individuals from all over the world on a daily basis, Laredo sector Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Gabriel Acosta said in the release.
President Donald Trump has vowed to crack down on illegal immigration and build a wall along the border with Mexico to prevent illegal entry in the United States.
