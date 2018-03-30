Russian National Extradited From Czech Republic to US Over Alleged Cybercrimes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian citizen Yevgeny Nikulin was extradited from the Czech Republic to the United States, where he had been accused of a number of cybercrimes, on late Thursday, his lawyer confirmed to Sputnik.

"I have just learned about the extradition of my client Yevgeniy Nikulin to the United States this night. The Ministry of Justice did not inform me that Minister Robert Pelikan had made such a decision, I am trying to clarify the situation," the lawyer said.

At the same time, media reports read that Justice Minister Robert Pelikan made the decision following the top court decision saying an appeal from the Russian side was rejected.

Nikulin was detained in the Czech Republic on October 5, 2016, based on a warrant related to a criminal complaint by a US court. The US authorities accuse the Russian national of allegedly hacking computers belonging to LinkedIn, Dropbox and Formspring online services and demand his extradition.

This is not the first Russian national being accused of cybercrimes by the US. Previously Stanislav Lisov, suspected by the US of developing a "bank Trojan" called NeverQuest, with which he abducted $855,000, was extradited to the US by Spain.