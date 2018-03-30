Russian National Extradited From Czech Republic to US Over Alleged Cybercrimes

"I have just learned about the extradition of my client Yevgeniy Nikulin to the United States this night. The Ministry of Justice did not inform me that Minister Robert Pelikan had made such a decision, I am trying to clarify the situation," the lawyer said.
At the same time, media reports read that Justice Minister Robert Pelikan made the decision following the top court decision saying an appeal from the Russian side was rejected.
This is not the first Russian national being accused of cybercrimes by the US. Previously Stanislav Lisov, suspected by the US of developing a "bank Trojan" called NeverQuest, with which he abducted $855,000, was extradited to the US by Spain.
