06:44 GMT +330 March 2018
    A tearful Sequita Thompson, center, discusses the shooting of her grandson, Stephon Clark, during a news conference, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento police officers who were responding to a call about person smashing car windows a week ago.

    Hundreds Gather at Funeral of Californian Police Shooting Victim

    © AP Photo/ Rich Pedroncelli
    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Hundreds of people convened at the Bayside Boss Church in Sacramento, California, on Thursday for the funeral of 22-year-old Stephon Clark, the unarmed black man who was killed by police.

    "This is not a local matter," Rev. Al Sharpton said in response to White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sandars' statement that the shooting was a local matter. "They been killing young black men all over the country and we are here to say that we are going to stand with Stephon Clark and the leaders of his family … it’s time for politicians to come out the office, it’s time for us to go down and stop this madness."

    On March 18, two Sacramento Police Department officers shot and killed 22-year-old Stephon Clark, according to media reports. Police said they feared Clark had a gun, but discovered that he had a cell phone after the shooting, according to the reports.

    Sacramento Police Department release bodycam footage documenting shooting death of Stephon Clark
    © Screenshot/ Sacramento Police Department
    ‘Show Me Your Hands': Sacramento Police Release Footage of Fatal Shooting of Unarmed Black Man (VIDEOS)
    The police officers were responding to reports of a suspect breaking windows of vehicles and Stephon Clark matched the description of the suspect as given by a person who called police, report said.

    During the service, Stephen's older brother, Stevante Clark, interrupted speakers with chants of "I am Stephon Clark" as leaders tried to quiet him down.

    Stevante Clark also remarked that representatives of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People at the funeral were only there for the money.

    Protests erupted in Sacramento after police killed Stephon Clark, with demonstrators shutting down major streets and a highway, a city council meeting and two games of the US professional basketball team the Sacramento Kings.

