Register
22:58 GMT +329 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump gives thumbs-up as he returns from Palm Beach, Florida, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., March 25, 2018

    Trump Says May 'Hold Up' Trade Deal With South Korea Until Deal With North Made

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A new trade deal between the United States and South Korea was revealed earlier in the week, with changes made to tariffs, automotive quotas and agricultural preferences.

    The US president on Thursday said that the revisions to the 2012 Korea-US Free Trade Agreement (KORUS) that had been announced earlier may be held up until the Inter-Korean talks are over, according to Reuters.

    "I may hold it up until after a deal is made with North Korea," Trump said in a speech. "It's a very strong card," he added.

    Meanwhile, officials from two Koreas gathered on Thursday in the border village of Panmunjom to prepare for a summit between the leaders of the two states. The DPRK's delegation is headed by Ri Son Gwon, the chair of the Committee for Peaceful Reunification, while the South’s has Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon at its helm.

    READ MORE: Ahead of Trump-Kim Summit, New Activity Reported at N. Korea Nuke Reactor Site

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is set to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April and hold talks later in May with US President Donald Trump.

    South Korean singer PSY performs at the 2013 Muz-TV Music Awards held at Moscow's Olimpiisky Sports Complex. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Gangnam Style: S Korea Wants Pop Star Psy to Play Peacemaker with the North
    Trump said that he expects to meet Kim, adding that there was a good chance the North Korean leader would "do what is right for his people and for humanity."

    Pyongyang-Washington ties have thawed after months of escalation caused by North Korea's missile and nuclear tests conducted in violation of UN resolutions. Moscow praised the announcement of a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as it is needed for the settlement of the nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula.

    Related:

    Taipei Set to Boost Military Spending, Cites Threats From China, North Korea
    EXCLUSIVE: Why Everything You Think You Know About North Korea is Wrong
    ‘Very Skeptical of That’: UN Claims North Korea, Syria Trade in Chemical Weapons
    Tags:
    meeting, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chapel of Michael Archangel
    Following the New Lara Croft's Steps to Kizhi Island
    The New Low
    The New Low
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse