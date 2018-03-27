String of Suspicious Packages Sent to Washington, DC Area Military Bases

Officials announced late Monday that a series of suspicious packages were sent to several military bases within the Washington, DC, metro area and have since been declared safe.

Packages were sent to the National Defense University at Ft. McNair; Ft. Belvoir; Joint Base Anacostia — Bolling; Naval Support Facility Dahlgren; the CIA and a Secret Service mail processing facility, according to local media reports.

Though officials just revealed the incidents, packages were reported as early as 8:30 a.m. local time. No injuries were reported.

The FBI is currently investigating the reports.

"The FBI responded to multiple government facilities today for the reports of suspicious packages," Nicole Schwab, a spokesperson for the FBI Washington Field Office, told FOX 5. "Each package was collected for further analysis by the FBI."

The string of packages comes weeks after 11 people were sickened after opening a suspicious letter at the Consolidated Administration Building at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia.