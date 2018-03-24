Russian Sentenced to 1.5 Years by US Court for Firearms Export Bid

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US court on Thursday sentenced a Russian man to 18 months in federal prison for attempting to illegally export firearm parts and ammunition, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a press release.

"A Russian man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in federal prison for attempting to unlawfully export more than $100,000 in firearm parts, ammunition and accessories, including parts designed for assault rifles," the release said on Friday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement special agents arrested Konstantin Chekhovskoi, 44, of St. Petersburg, Russia, at the O'Hare International Airport in Chicago as he tried to board a flight to Sweden in April 2017, the release said.

Chekhovskoi did not have the required license for the export-controlled items, the release said.

Chekhovskoi pleaded guilty last year to one count of attempting to fraudulently and knowingly export firearm parts, the release added.