Zuckerberg Admits Facebook's Mistakes After Cambridge Analytica Breach

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that his company must take steps to prevent developers from misusing personal data through passing it on to third parties after the recent situation involving Cambridge Analytica.

"We also made mistakes, there's more to do, and we need to step up and do it," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

Zuckerberg added that most of the actions needed to prevent this from happening again were already taken years ago.

Earlier in March, Facebook faced public outrage as it emerged that third party organizations, such as data and political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica, had received information about Facebook users through a personality app developed by Cambridge University researcher Aleksandr Kogan.

According to media reports, the Cambridge Analytica company worked for US President Donald Trump’s 2016 electoral campaign, and a campaign in favor of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union, in order to develop a mechanism that would predict and influence the behavior of voters.

Facebook has suspended Cambridge Analytica and affiliated accounts, claiming that Kogan's application obtained data about users, including information about people's liked content or current city, legally, but should not have passed it on to third parties.