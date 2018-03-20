Facebook Security Chief to Leave Company Over Disclosure Disputes

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Facebook’s security chief Alex Stamos is expected to leave the company for disagreements on the company’s disclosure policy to combat the spread of disinformation, US media reported.

Stamos will leave Facebook following internal disagreements of how the company should deal with its role of spreading disinformation, the New York Times reported on Monday citing unnamed current and former employees with knowledge of the matter.

Facebook reassigned Stamos’ daily responsibilities to other employees in December, but he was persuaded to stay until August to oversee the transition process, the report said.

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova EU Parliament to Investigate Reports About Facebook Users' Personal Data Misuse

Congress has pressed Facebook and other social media platforms for their role in allegedly spreading disinformation on their networks, especially amid the 2016 US presidential election.

Facebook’s global policy vice president Joel Kaplan said in February that the company had been working with the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the special counsel probing claims of Russia’s collusion with the Trump campaign.

The Trump administration and top Russian officials have repeatedly refuted the allegations of collusion. Moscow has said these claims are absurd and such behaviour goes counter to the principles and conduct of Russia’s foreign policy.