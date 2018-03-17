Hacker Who Reported Chelsea Manning to FBI Dies

Lamo, the computer hacker who testified about Manning’s release of a trove of classified documents to WikiLeaks, was confirmed dead on Friday by authorities in Kansas, the Guardian wrote. He was 37.
Adrian Lamo met Manning, a transgender who went by the name of Bradley at the time of her arrest, online in 2010. Manning had reportedly contacted Lamo after reading an article about the hacker, who had earlier been sentenced for breaking into computers at the New York Times, Yahoo and Microsoft.
On January 17, 2017, President Barack Obama commuted Manning’s sentence to nearly seven years of confinement.
In January 2018, Manning announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for the US Senate in her home state of Maryland, challenging incumbent Senator Ben Cardin.
