Hacker Who Reported Chelsea Manning to FBI Dies

Adrian Lamo was called by some the “world’s most hated hacker” at the time he turned in whistleblower Chelsea Manning, whose leaks exposed the nature of warfare in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Lamo, the computer hacker who testified about Manning’s release of a trove of classified documents to WikiLeaks, was confirmed dead on Friday by authorities in Kansas, the Guardian wrote. He was 37.

Adrian Lamo met Manning, a transgender who went by the name of Bradley at the time of her arrest, online in 2010. Manning had reportedly contacted Lamo after reading an article about the hacker, who had earlier been sentenced for breaking into computers at the New York Times, Yahoo and Microsoft.

© AP Photo/ Steven Senne Whistleblower Chelsea Manning Registers for US Senate Race

In July 2013, Manning, a former US Army soldier, was court-martialed and sentenced to 35 year in prison for violations of the Espionage Act and other offenses, after disclosing to WikiLeaks nearly 750,000 classified, or unclassified but sensitive, military and diplomatic documents.

On January 17, 2017, President Barack Obama commuted Manning’s sentence to nearly seven years of confinement.

In January 2018, Manning announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for the US Senate in her home state of Maryland, challenging incumbent Senator Ben Cardin.

