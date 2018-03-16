Canadian CEO Charged With Selling Cipher Equipment to Drug Traffickers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The chief executive of a Canadian tech company was indicted Thursday for providing communication devices for drug traffickers to help them avoid wiretapping, the US Justice Department said.

Vincent Ramos of the Phantom Secure and four of his associates face life sentence on charges of racketeering and conspiracy to aid the distribution of drugs, according to the statement.

"Phantom Secure allegedly provided a service designed to allow criminals the world over to evade law enforcement to traffic drugs and commit acts of violent crime without detection," FBI Director Christopher Wray was quoted as saying.

The company is estimated to have made $80 million in annual revenue since 2008. The State Department said this was the first time that the US government had targeted a company for conspiring to provide drug smugglers with technology to evade surveillance.