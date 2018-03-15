Explosion Hits Chemical Plant in Texas, Building Ablaze - Reports (VIDEO)

One person is missing and another was wounded after a huge fire erupted at a north Texas chemical plant on Thursday morning, the CBS news reported.

A major blast hit a chemical plant in Hood County, Texas leaving one person badly injured another one missing, the media reported, citing firefighters. According to the mayor of the city of Cresson, where the incident took place, the chemical plant manufactures soap and acid.

The cause of the explosion is yet unclear and investigation is underway.

According to the media, four ambulances are currently at the scene as the smoke from the fire on the chemical facility can be dangerous for health, however, no evacuations were reported in the surrounding area.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW