Explosion Hits Chemical Plant in Texas, Building Ablaze - Reports (VIDEO)

A major blast hit a chemical plant in Hood County, Texas leaving one person badly injured another one missing, the media reported, citing firefighters. According to the mayor of the city of Cresson, where the incident took place, the chemical plant manufactures soap and acid.
The cause of the explosion is yet unclear and investigation is underway.
.@WVTM13 on #Periscope: #BREAKING: Chemical plant fire in Cresson, Texas (southwest of Fort Worth) https://t.co/QEKoHrSZBt— Alertpage Inc. (@alertpage) 15 марта 2018 г.
According to the media, four ambulances are currently at the scene as the smoke from the fire on the chemical facility can be dangerous for health, however, no evacuations were reported in the surrounding area.
