US Appeals Court Upholds Texas' Crackdown on 'Sanctuary Cities'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit overruled a judgment against a Texas law, the Senate Bill 4 (SB4), that prohibits 'sanctuary city' policies in the state, a court filing revealed.

"The foregoing discussion demonstrates there is no merit in their [plaintiff's] remaining arguments, and none of the other challenged provisions of SB4 facially violate the Constitution," the court document said on Tuesday.

The measure proposes to prohibit local authorities from limiting their cooperation with federal immigration agencies and calls on local police to respond promptly to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer requests. The Senate bill was enacted in the state of Texas last May.

On January 25, President Donald Trump ordered the resumption of the 2008 Secure Communities program that relied on information sharing among local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to identify and deport immigrants with criminal records.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has repeatedly said that sanctuary cities in the United States harbor illegal immigrants who pose a threat to US national security.

According to the US-based media reports, the 'Sanctuary cities' bill allows police officers to ask people during routine stops whether they are in the US legally and threatens local sheriffs with jail time for not cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

In Texas, the fight over a 'Sanctuary cities' bill has raged for more than a year, roiling the Republican-controlled Legislature and once provoking a near-fistfight between lawmakers in the state capitol.

Since 2010, the Hispanic population in Texas has reportedly grown at a pace three times that of white residents.